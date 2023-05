(CNBC) Forget about the debt ceiling. Tech investors are in buy mode. The Nasdaq Composite closed out its fifth-straight weekly gain last jumping 2.5% in the past five days, and is now up 24% this year, far outpacing the other major U.S. indexes. The S&P 500 is up 9.5% for the year and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down slightly.

To read this article: