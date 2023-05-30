(CNBC) Stock futures rose Monday night after the Biden administration and Republican lawmakers reached a tentative deal on raising the U.S. debt ceiling. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 72 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.5%. President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default over the weekend.
