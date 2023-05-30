Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise after GOP and White House reach tentative U.S. debt ceiling deal: Live updates

May 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose Monday night after the Biden administration and Republican lawmakers reached a tentative deal on raising the U.S. debt ceiling. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 72 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.5%. President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default over the weekend.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. CFTC Charges Five Defendants with Fraudulent Digital Assets Trading Scheme
  2. Hedge fund investors pull record $11.6bn in April
  3. Stock futures rise after GOP and White House reach tentative U.S. debt ceiling deal: Live updates
  4. The tech trade is back, driven by A.I. craze and prospect of a less aggressive Fed
  5. Major central banks were expected to pause rate hikes soon. Now it’s not so clear cut

Search


Categories