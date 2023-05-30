Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Major central banks were expected to pause rate hikes soon. Now it’s not so clear cut

May 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The market has long been pricing in interest rate cuts from major central banks toward the end of 2023, but sticky core inflation, tight labor markets and a surprisingly resilient global economy are leading some economists to reassess. Stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs figures and gross domestic product data have highlighted a key risk to the Federal Reserve potentially taking its foot off the monetary brake.

