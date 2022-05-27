(CNBC) Twitter shareholders are suing Elon Musk, and Twitter itself, over their handling of a chaotic acquisition process that is still underway, and that has contributed to volatile price swings in the company’s stock price. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed a significant stake in Twitter on April 4, and 10 days later proposed a buyout for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. He has both sold and pledged a chunk of his Tesla holdings as collateral for loans in order to finance the deal.
Twitter shareholders sue Elon Musk and Twitter over chaotic deal
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.