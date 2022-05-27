(CNBC) Twitter shareholders are suing Elon Musk, and Twitter itself, over their handling of a chaotic acquisition process that is still underway, and that has contributed to volatile price swings in the company’s stock price. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed a significant stake in Twitter on April 4, and 10 days later proposed a buyout for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. He has both sold and pledged a chunk of his Tesla holdings as collateral for loans in order to finance the deal.

To read this article: