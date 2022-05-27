Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Twitter shareholders sue Elon Musk and Twitter over chaotic deal

May 27, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Twitter shareholders are suing Elon Musk, and Twitter itself, over their handling of a chaotic acquisition process that is still underway, and that has contributed to volatile price swings in the company’s stock price. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed a significant stake in Twitter on April 4, and 10 days later proposed a buyout for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. He has both sold and pledged a chunk of his Tesla holdings as collateral for loans in order to finance the deal.  

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Halts Alleged Ongoing $39 Million Fraud by Hedge Fund Adviser
  2. Stock futures are little changed with S&P 500 on track for winning week
  3. Twitter shareholders sue Elon Musk and Twitter over chaotic deal
  4. Jamie Dimon’s JPMorgan says bitcoin’s slide has created ‘significant upside’ for crypto investors
  5. 3 takeaways from Dollar General, Dollar Tree earnings that sent stocks soaring

Search


Categories