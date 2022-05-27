(CNBC)Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading as the S&P 500 attempted to snap a seven-week losing streak. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 40 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were near flat. Retail corporate earnings continued after the market closed Thursday. Ulta Beauty shares rallied more than 6% postmarket after better-than-expected quarterly results, while Gap sunk about 13% after slashing its profit guidance.

To read this article: