(CNBC) Bitcoin’s recent slide has left the digital token well below its fair price, giving the cryptocurrency “significant upside” now, JPMorgan Chase said in a research note this week. The bank said bitcoin was undervalued by 28%, and put its price target for the coin, which was trading at just above $29,600 on Thursday afternoon, at $38,000 according to Markets Insider. Bitcoin fell below $26,000 earlier this month for the first time since December 2020

