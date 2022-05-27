(CNBC) Bitcoin’s recent slide has left the digital token well below its fair price, giving the cryptocurrency “significant upside” now, JPMorgan Chase said in a research note this week. The bank said bitcoin was undervalued by 28%, and put its price target for the coin, which was trading at just above $29,600 on Thursday afternoon, at $38,000 according to Markets Insider. Bitcoin fell below $26,000 earlier this month for the first time since December 2020
Jamie Dimon’s JPMorgan says bitcoin’s slide has created ‘significant upside’ for crypto investors
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.