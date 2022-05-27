Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jamie Dimon’s JPMorgan says bitcoin’s slide has created ‘significant upside’ for crypto investors

May 27, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin’s recent slide has left the digital token well below its fair price, giving the cryptocurrency “significant upside” now, JPMorgan Chase said in a research note this week. The bank said bitcoin was undervalued by 28%, and put its price target for the coin, which was trading at just above $29,600 on Thursday afternoon, at $38,000 according to Markets Insider. Bitcoin fell below $26,000 earlier this month for the first time since December 2020

