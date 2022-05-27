Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

3 takeaways from Dollar General, Dollar Tree earnings that sent stocks soaring

May 27, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of Dollar General and Dollar Tree popped Thursday, as the discounters beat Wall Street’s quarterly earnings expectations, raised outlooks for the coming year and spoke of consumers flocking to lower prices during inflationary times. Dollar General shares rose 13.71% to close at $222.13 on Thursday. Dollar Tree shares jumped 21.87% to close at $162.80.

