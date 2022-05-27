(CNBC) Shares of Dollar General and Dollar Tree popped Thursday, as the discounters beat Wall Street’s quarterly earnings expectations, raised outlooks for the coming year and spoke of consumers flocking to lower prices during inflationary times. Dollar General shares rose 13.71% to close at $222.13 on Thursday. Dollar Tree shares jumped 21.87% to close at $162.80.
3 takeaways from Dollar General, Dollar Tree earnings that sent stocks soaring
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.