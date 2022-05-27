(CNBC) Gap Inc. on Thursday slashed its profit guidance for the full year as it reported a decline in fiscal first-quarter sales, which were dragged down by its Old Navy business. Shares fell around 13% after hours, after closing the day up 4%. An imbalanced mix of clothing sizes, ongoing inventory delays and an uptick in price-lowering promotions put a dent in Old Navy’s performance during the quarter.

