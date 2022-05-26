(CNBC) Apple said on Wednesday that it will raise pay for corporate and retail workers later this year. The move comes during a historically tight labor market in the U.S. and as employees contend with increased inflation and cost of living. Apple’s move comes after Google, Amazon and Microsoft made changes to their compensation structures in recent weeks to pay workers more in a bid to retain and attract talent.
