Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple says it will raise pay for corporate and retail employees in tight labor market

May 26, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Apple said on Wednesday that it will raise pay for corporate and retail workers later this year. The move comes during a historically tight labor market in the U.S. and as employees contend with increased inflation and cost of living. Apple’s move comes after Google, Amazon and Microsoft made changes to their compensation structures in recent weeks to pay workers more in a bid to retain and attract talent.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Apple says it will raise pay for corporate and retail employees in tight labor market
  2. Nvidia stock falls on light guidance, CFO says company will slow hiring
  3. How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover plans shook Wall Street and social media
  4. Fed minutes point to more rate hikes that go further than the market anticipates
  5. SEC unveils rules to prevent misleading claims and enhance disclosures by ESG funds

Search


Categories