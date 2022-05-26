Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia stock falls on light guidance, CFO says company will slow hiring

May 26, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia will slow down its hiring pace and control expenses as the company deals with a challenging macroeconomic environment, its CFO Colette Kress said after the company reported fiscal first-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Nvidia beat analyst expectations for sales and earnings, but the stock dropped more than 10% in extended trading at one point after the chipmaker gave a light forecast for the current quarter.

