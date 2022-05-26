Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover plans shook Wall Street and social media

May 26, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Elon Musk wears many hats as Tesla CEO, SpaceX CEO, and founder of the Boring Company and Neuralink. He’s also a prolific Twitter user. The news that Musk made a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter and potentially become the social media company’s CEO has sent shock waves through Wall Street and social media.

“Forty-four billion continues to be a head-scratcher for a company that I believe is probably worth closer to $30 or $35 billion,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in an interview with CNBC. “But when you’re the richest person in the world, you can do that. And that’s why Twitter investors, when they saw the $44 billion, they were popping champagne or drinking their favorite alcohol.”

