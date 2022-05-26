Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed minutes point to more rate hikes that go further than the market anticipates

May 26, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve officials earlier this month stressed the need to raise interest rates quickly and possibly more than markets anticipate to tackle a burgeoning inflation problem, minutes from their meeting released Wednesday showed. Not only did policymakers see the need to increase benchmark borrowing rates by 50 points, but they also said similar hikes likely would be necessary at the next several meetings 

