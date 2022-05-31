Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 futures rise following last week’s bounce

May 31, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures rose on Monday night, as Wall Street tried to build on last week’s momentum. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 36 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.3% and 0.8%, respectively. The U.S. stock market didn’t open Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday. Those moves follow the best weekly gains for the Dow and S&P 500 since November 2020.

