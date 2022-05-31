(Opalesque) Investors pulled $5.20 billion from the global hedge fund business in April, while industry AUM continued to rise to $3.624 trillion based on performance gains, according to the just-released April 2022 eVestment Hedge Fund Asset Flows Report. While the small redemption environment and strong performance is generally a good sign for the hedge fund business, eVestment Global Head of Research Peter Laurelli notes one area of concern: increasing concentration among the funds gaining assets.

