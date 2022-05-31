(CNBC) Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling. Goldman analysts said history indicates the market will react positively when inflation shows signs of peaking.
Goldman says signs that inflation is peaking could be positive for stocks
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.