(CNBC) Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling. Goldman analysts said history indicates the market will react positively when inflation shows signs of peaking.

To read this article: