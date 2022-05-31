(CNBC) Stocks could carry the momentum of this latest rally into next week as investors look ahead to Friday’s jobs report. All three major indice scored big gains in the past week, each rising higher than 6%. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite broke a seven-week losing streak, while it had been eight weeks of losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
