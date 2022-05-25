Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Snap’s warning sends shock across digital advertising as investors flee social media stocks

May 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Social media companies were already having a rough year from the cutback in digital ad spending caused by rising inflation, supply chain challenges and the war in Ukraine. Forecasts for the second quarter called for meager growth at best, and stock prices were getting hammered. That was all before Snap CEO Evan Spiegel warned late Monday of an environment that’s worsened since his company reported quarterly results in April, when guidance was already disappointing.

