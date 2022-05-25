(CNBC) Nordstrom on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter sales ahead of analysts’ expectations and hiked its full-year outlook, citing momentum in the business as shoppers visited the company’s department stores to refresh their closets with designer brands and shoes. Nordstrom now sees fiscal 2022 revenue, including credit card sales, up 6% to 8%, compared with a prior range of up 5% to 7%.

