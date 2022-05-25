Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nordstrom raises full-year outlook as first-quarter sales top expectations

May 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nordstrom on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter sales ahead of analysts’ expectations and hiked its full-year outlook, citing momentum in the business as shoppers visited the company’s department stores to refresh their closets with designer brands and shoes. Nordstrom now sees fiscal 2022 revenue, including credit card sales, up 6% to 8%, compared with a prior range of up 5% to 7%.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Apple says it will raise pay for corporate and retail employees in tight labor market
  2. Nvidia stock falls on light guidance, CFO says company will slow hiring
  3. How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover plans shook Wall Street and social media
  4. Fed minutes point to more rate hikes that go further than the market anticipates
  5. SEC unveils rules to prevent misleading claims and enhance disclosures by ESG funds

Search


Categories