(CNBC) Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said raging inflation will only dissipate if the Federal Reserve acts more aggressively or the market sell-off turns into a full-on collapse “There is no prospect for a material reduction in inflation unless the Fed aggressively raises rates, or the stock market crashes, catalyzing an economic collapse and demand destruction.”
Bill Ackman says a more aggressive Fed or market collapse are the only ways to stop this inflation
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.