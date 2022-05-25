Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bill Ackman says a more aggressive Fed or market collapse are the only ways to stop this inflation

May 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said raging inflation will only dissipate if the Federal Reserve acts more aggressively or the market sell-off turns into a full-on collapse “There is no prospect for a material reduction in inflation unless the Fed aggressively raises rates, or the stock market crashes, catalyzing an economic collapse and demand destruction.”

