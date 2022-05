(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday night after the Nasdaq Composite dropped during the regular session, following a warning of slowing growth from social media company Snap that hurt the tech-heavy index. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 111 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

