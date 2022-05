(CNBC) Coinbase reported first-quarter results that missed analysts’ revenue estimates after the bell on Tuesday. Shares fell more than 15% in after-hours trading, building on a drop of 12.6% during regular trading hours before the results dropped.

Here are the key numbers:

Loss per share (EPS): $1.98

$1.98 Revenue: $1.17 billion, versus $1.48 billion expected, according to Refinitiv

To read this article: