(CNBC) Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller pledged Tuesday that the rate-setting group wouldn’t make the same mistakes on inflation that it did in the 1970s. Back then, he said during a panel chat with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, the central bank talked tough on inflation but wilted every time tighter monetary policy caused an uptick in unemployment.
Fed’s Waller promises to tackle inflation, says mistakes of the ’70s won’t be repeated
