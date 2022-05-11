Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed’s Waller promises to tackle inflation, says mistakes of the ’70s won’t be repeated

May 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller pledged Tuesday that the rate-setting group wouldn’t make the same mistakes on inflation that it did in the 1970s. Back then, he said during a panel chat with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, the central bank talked tough on inflation but wilted every time tighter monetary policy caused an uptick in unemployment.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures rise slightly following hot inflation report
  2. Disney may need to tell investors a new story as company warns of softer streaming growth
  3. Apple is no longer the world’s most valuable company
  4. Inflation barreled ahead at 8.3% in April from a year ago, remaining near 40-year highs
  5. Retail investors are continuing to buy the dip in tech despite recent turmoil, says TD Ameritrade

Search


Categories