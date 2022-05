(CNBC) Stock futures were higher in early morning trading Wednesday ahead of a key inflation reading. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79 points, or 0.25%. S&P 500 futures were 0.34% higher and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.71%. The moves come after the Dow fell for a fourth consecutive day Tuesday in a volatile trading session alternating between gains and losses

To read this article: