CNBC) Gold prices extended their rally and scaled to another record high on Monday, propelled by U.S. interest rate cut expectations and the metal’s appeal as a safe haven asset. Spot gold added 1.32% to trade at $2,265.53 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose more than 2% to trade at $2,286.39 per ounce. “I think it’s a really exciting moment in gold,” said Joseph Cavatoni, market strategist at the World Gold Council. “What’s really driving it is, I think, many market speculators really getting that confidence and comfort [in] the Fed cuts.”

