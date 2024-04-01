(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly on Monday morning as Wall Street prepared for the start of the second quarter. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 147 points, or 0.37%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.38% and 0.6%, respectively. The personal consumption expenditures price index, released Friday during the market closure for Good Friday, showed inflation rose 2.8% in February, which is in line with expectations.

