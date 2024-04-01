Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed must get ‘more aggressive’ with rate cuts due to weakening jobs market, Canaccord’s chief market strategist says

April 1, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve may have new incentives in the second quarter to cut rates deeper this year. Canaccord Genuity’s Tony Dwyer thinks a deteriorating jobs market and easing inflation will ultimately push the Fed to act. “I’m not saying that they have to go back to zero, but they have to be more aggressive,” the firm’s chief market strategist told CNBC’s “Fast Money” on Thursday.

