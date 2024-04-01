Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

AT&T is investigating a leak that put millions of customers’ data on the dark web

April 1, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) AT&T announced over the weekend that it is investigating an incident two weeks ago that led to millions of customers’ data being published on the dark web, a portion of the Internet that can only be accessed using special software. The company has reset the passcodes of the 7.6 million current users who were impacted and said it is actively contacting those customers, along with the 65.4 million former account holders who also had their data compromised.

