Twitter is reportedly taking another look at Musk takeover bid

April 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Twitter could be becoming more receptive to a takeover bid from Elon Musk after the billionaire disclosed he has secured $46.5 billion in financing, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The social media company had been expected to shoot down the offer and had adopted a so-called poison pill to fend off a potential hostile takeover. But executives are now re-examining the bid and are more likely than before to try and negotiate

