Stock futures fall on Sunday as Wall Street braces for a busy earnings week

April 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell on Sunday night amid a four-week losing streak for the Dow Jones Industrial Average as investors weighed the likelihood of rising interest rates. Wall Street is also bracing for a stacked week of earnings, including reports from major tech companies such as Amazon and Apple. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 36 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.2%.

