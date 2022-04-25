(CNBC) A rough April for Wall Street has seen the S&P 500 slide for three straight weeks, and now investors will grapple with a loaded slate of earnings reports and key inflation data. Rising interest rates and persistently high inflation have weighed on stocks and created concerns about an economic slowdown. The coming days will bring fresh looks at some the world’s biggest companies, as well as economic growth.
The sliding stock market is headed for a loaded week of tech earnings and economic data
