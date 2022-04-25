(Hedgeweek) Institutional investors allocated the largest amount of new capital to hedge funds since 2015 in Q1 2022, as Macro funds lead industry performance through extreme volatility driven by generational inflation, interest rate increases and expectations for multiple increases in 2022, and the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including surging commodity prices driving geopolitical uncertainty and tensions to the highest level in decades.
Investor allocations to hedge funds hit highest level since 2015, says HFR
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.