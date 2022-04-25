Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Investor allocations to hedge funds hit highest level since 2015, says HFR

April 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) Institutional investors allocated the largest amount of new capital to hedge funds since 2015 in Q1 2022, as Macro funds lead industry performance through extreme volatility driven by generational inflation, interest rate increases and expectations for multiple increases in 2022, and the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including surging commodity prices driving geopolitical uncertainty and tensions to the highest level in decades.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Issues $6 Million Award to Five Whistleblowers
  2. UBS beats expectations for the first quarter; continues to reduce Russia exposure
  3. Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s buyout deal
  4. Twitter CEO tells employees company is in the dark over future under Musk
  5. Dow stages big reversal Monday, closing up by more than 200 points

Search


Categories