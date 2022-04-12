Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

March’s runaway energy prices and higher food costs could mean hottest consumer inflation since 1981

April 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Consumer price inflation in March is expected to have spiked the most since December 1981, driven by higher food costs, rising rents and runaway energy prices. The consumer price index will be released Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and economists expect a monthly jump of 1.1% and a year-over-year gain of 8.4%, according to Dow Jones. That compares with February’s increase of 0.8%, or 7.9% year over year, the highest since early 1982. “It’s going to be ugly,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgments Against Unregistered Financial Firm and Its Founder for Clearing Billions of Dollars in U.S. Securities Transactions
  2. Bitcoin falls below $40,000 for the first time in almost a month as investors assess global macro risks
  3. Stock futures inch higher ahead of big inflation report
  4. March’s runaway energy prices and higher food costs could mean hottest consumer inflation since 1981
  5. Quant fund managers believe access to high quality data is key, new research shows

Search


Categories