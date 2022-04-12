Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Quant fund managers believe access to high quality data is key, new research shows

April 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(HedgeWeek) New research from quant technologies provider SigTech reveals there is a growing focus among fund managers on improving the quality of data, with some 77% of managers interviewed believing that to achieve above-average returns in the future, accessing high quality data and having the technological capabilities to process it efficiently is becoming increasingly important. 

