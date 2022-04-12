(HedgeWeek) New research from quant technologies provider SigTech reveals there is a growing focus among fund managers on improving the quality of data, with some 77% of managers interviewed believing that to achieve above-average returns in the future, accessing high quality data and having the technological capabilities to process it efficiently is becoming increasingly important.
Quant fund managers believe access to high quality data is key, new research shows
