Fed’s Waller sees likelihood of multiple half-point interest rate hikes ahead

April 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Getting inflation under control will require raising interest rates at a faster pace than normal even though the pace of price increases probably has peaked, Federal Reserve board member Christopher Waller said Wednesday. That means the central bank likely will hike short-term rates by half a percentage point, or 50 basis points, at its meeting in May, and possibly follow it up with similar moves in the next several months.

