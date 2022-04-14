(CNBC) The risk that the Federal Reserve accidentally tips the U.S. economy into recession as it combats inflation is rising, according to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. The CEO of the biggest U.S. bank by assets said Wednesday that economic growth will continue at least through the second and third quarters of this year, fueled by consumers and businesses flush with cash and paying off debts on time.
Jamie Dimon sees ‘storm clouds’ ahead for U.S. economy later this year
