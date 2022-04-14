Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

72% of financial advisors want a spot Bitcoin ETF before allocating to crypto

April 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) 72% of financial advisors would be more likely to invest client assets in crypto if a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) product were offered in the United States, said a survey. According to the new Nasdaq survey of 500 financial advisors who are currently or considering allocating to crypto, among advisors already investing in crypto, 86% expect to increase their allocations over the next 12 months, while 0% report plans to decrease.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge fund manager confidence levels resilient despite global economic headwinds, says AIMA
  2. Jamie Dimon sees ‘storm clouds’ ahead for U.S. economy later this year
  3. Fed’s Waller sees likelihood of multiple half-point interest rate hikes ahead
  4. 72% of financial advisors want a spot Bitcoin ETF before allocating to crypto
  5. Activist investors are hunting targets in the SPAC market, but battles won’t be easy to win

Search


Categories