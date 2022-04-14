(Opalesque) 72% of financial advisors would be more likely to invest client assets in crypto if a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) product were offered in the United States, said a survey. According to the new Nasdaq survey of 500 financial advisors who are currently or considering allocating to crypto, among advisors already investing in crypto, 86% expect to increase their allocations over the next 12 months, while 0% report plans to decrease.

To read this article: