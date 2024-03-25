Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Inside Austin’s bitcoin underground

March 25, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Bitcoin Commons is, at once, many things. By day, it functions as an open plan, fluorescent-lit co-working space for the more corporate-minded bitcoin operators, but at night, it moonlights as a safe space for underground meet-ups of the industry’s rogue actors. Periodically, it plays host to conferences that draw in a mix of attendees ranging from venture capitalists to armed preppers living entirely off the grid. And on some afternoons, once happy hour hits, the kitchen at the back is retrofit with a stowaway bar

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures slip ahead of shortened trading week: Live updates
  2. Chrysler parent Stellantis laying off 400 salaried U.S. workers due to ‘unprecedented uncertainties’
  3. Inside Austin’s bitcoin underground
  4. China’s new guidelines will block Intel and AMD chips in government computers: FT
  5. Short seller Clark considering comeback

Search


Categories