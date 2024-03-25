(CNBC) China has rolled out new guidelines that will phase out U.S. processors in government computers and servers, effectively blocking chips from Intel and AMD.,The procurement guidelines, unveiled on Dec. 26, are now being enforced and will also impact Microsofts Windows operating system and foreign-made database software as they favor Chinese alternatives, the report said.
China’s new guidelines will block Intel and AMD chips in government computers: FT
