(CNBC) Stellantis is laying off roughly 400 salaried employees in the U.S. in its engineering, technology and software units to cut costs as the automaker faces what it calls challenging market conditions. Stellantis on Friday said the layoffs would affect about 2% of employees in those units “after rigorous organizational reviews.” Stellantis employed 11,800 U.S. salaried employees as of the end of last year.

