Stock futures slip ahead of shortened trading week: Live updates

March 25, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were slightly lower Sunday evening ahead of March’s last—and shortened—trading week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower by 37 points, or 0.1%. S&P futures and Nasdaq 100 futures lost nearly 0.1%. The market is on track for its fifth consecutive month of gains, with the major U.S. stock benchmarks crossing new all-time closing high levels last week. The S&P 500 added roughly 2.3% last week, while the Dow gained just under 2% for its best week since December, nearing the 40,000 level.

