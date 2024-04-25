(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday night after tech juggernaut Meta Platforms reported its latest quarterly results. Traders also looked ahead to the release of key economic data later this week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76 points or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures slid 0.6%, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1%. Meta plunged 15% in extended trading after the social media giant issued light revenue guidance for the second quarter.
Stock futures fall after Meta Platforms, IBM report quarterly results: Live updates
