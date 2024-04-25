(CNBC) Mark Zuckerberg started Meta’s earnings call by talking about artificial intelligence. Then he moved onto the metaverse, touting his company’s headsets, glasses and operating system. He spent almost the entirety of his opening remarks focused on the many ways Meta loses money. Meta shares tumbled as much as 19% in extended trading on Wednesday, wiping out more than $200 billion in market cap
Meta loses $200 billion in value as Zuckerberg focuses earnings call on all the ways company bleeds cash
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.