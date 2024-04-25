Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Meta loses $200 billion in value as Zuckerberg focuses earnings call on all the ways company bleeds cash

April 25, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Mark Zuckerberg started Meta’s earnings call by talking about artificial intelligence. Then he moved onto the metaverse, touting his company’s headsets, glasses and operating system. He spent almost the entirety of his opening remarks focused on the many ways Meta loses money. Meta shares tumbled as much as 19% in extended trading on Wednesday, wiping out more than $200 billion in market cap

