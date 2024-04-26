(Opalesque) Schroders Capital, a global private markets manager, and iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving the world’s alternative investment marketplace for the wealth management industry, today announce a strategic partnership that enables Schroders Capital to broaden access to wealth managers for its semi-liquid global private equity strategy.
Schroders Capital partners with iCapital to widen access to semi-liquid global private equity strategy
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.