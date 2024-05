(CNBC)

“When you think about the potential for scamming people … if I was interested in investing in scamming, it’s going to be the growth industry of all time and it’s enabled, in a way” by AI, Buffett said at Berkshire Hathaway’sannual shareholder meeting on Saturday. Buffett pointed to the technology’s ability to reproduce realistic and misleading content in an effort to send money to bad actors.

To read this article: