From 25 years in prison to just four months: Inside the final verdict on a crypto billionaire CEO archrivalry

May 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) An arch rivalry between one-time crypto titans was brought to a close at a federal courthouse in Seattle on Tuesday when Binance founder Changpeng Zhao was handed a sentence of four months in prison. A month earlier, on the opposite coast in downtown Manhattan, FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried received a 25-year prison sentence for his crimes.

