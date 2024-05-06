Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures inch higher after weaker-than-expected jobs report left investors looking up: Live updates

May 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked up Monday after the major averages ended the previous week in the green on a weaker-than-expected jobs report, which revived hopes of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates soon.  Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 30 points, or around 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher and Nasdaq-100 futures were flat.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures inch higher after weaker-than-expected jobs report left investors looking up: Live updates
  2. S&P Global completes Visible Alpha acquisition
  3. TOMS Capital Investment Management acquires stake in $21bn cereal manufacturer Kellanova
  4. From 25 years in prison to just four months: Inside the final verdict on a crypto billionaire CEO archrivalry
  5. Segantii, Point72 et al fined for Korean trades

Search


Categories