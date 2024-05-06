(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked up Monday after the major averages ended the previous week in the green on a weaker-than-expected jobs report, which revived hopes of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates soon. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 30 points, or around 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher and Nasdaq-100 futures were flat.

