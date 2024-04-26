Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Former Tesla SVP Drew Baglino is selling $181.5 million worth of stock

April 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Baglino, who joined Tesla in 2006, is selling about 1.14 million of his shares, the filing said, listing an “approximate date of sale” of April 25, and describing it as an exercise of stock options. Tesla announced on April 15 that it’s laying off 10% of its global workforce, following a drop in first-quarter deliveries and a steep slide in the stock price. That day, Baglino and fellow company veteran Rohan Patel said they were leaving the company.

