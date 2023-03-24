(CNBC) Shares of Jack Dorsey’s Block plunged nearly 15% by Thursday’s close after short seller Hindenburg Research announced that the payment company was its latest short position, alleging that Block allowed criminal activity to operate with lax controls and “highly” inflates Cash App’s transacting user base, a key metric of performance. Hindenburg described Block’s internal systems as a ”‘Wild West’ approach to compliance.”
Block shares plunge 15% after short seller Hindenburg says Jack Dorsey’s company facilitates fraud
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.