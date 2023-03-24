(CNBC) Crypto companies are frustrated at the U.S. government for its lack of clear rules for the industry and the Securities and Exchange Commission for its aggressive actions against digital currency firms, according to multiple executives who spoke to CNBC. Unlike other countries, the U.S. has yet to come up with a comprehensive framework or set of regulations that allows cryptocurrency and blockchain firms to operate without fear of being targeted by regulators.
‘Can’t get their act together’: Crypto firms slam SEC, Washington for lack of clarity on rules
