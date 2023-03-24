Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

‘Can’t get their act together’: Crypto firms slam SEC, Washington for lack of clarity on rules

March 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Crypto companies are frustrated at the U.S. government for its lack of clear rules for the industry and the Securities and Exchange Commission for its aggressive actions against digital currency firms, according to multiple executives who spoke to CNBC. Unlike other countries, the U.S. has yet to come up with a comprehensive framework or set of regulations that allows cryptocurrency and blockchain firms to operate without fear of being targeted by regulators.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Financial Adviser Charged for Misappropriating More Than $1 Million From Current, Former NBA Players
  2. Hedge fund Modulo agrees $400m FTX repayment
  3. Dow futures inch up as investors weigh bank troubles, Fed decision
  4. TikTok CEO grilled by lawmakers from both parties on whether the Chinese-owned app can protect American privacy
  5. Block shares plunge 15% after short seller Hindenburg says Jack Dorsey’s company facilitates fraud

Search


Categories