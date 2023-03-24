Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

TikTok CEO grilled by lawmakers from both parties on whether the Chinese-owned app can protect American privacy

March 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) “Welcome to the most bipartisan committee in Congress,” boomed Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaking to the TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, a couple hours into a marathon hearing about the potential threat to U.S. consumers from the massively popular short-form video app. “We may not always agree on how to get there, but we care about our national security, we care about our economy and we sure as heck care about our children,” Carter said.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Financial Adviser Charged for Misappropriating More Than $1 Million From Current, Former NBA Players
  2. Hedge fund Modulo agrees $400m FTX repayment
  3. Dow futures inch up as investors weigh bank troubles, Fed decision
  4. TikTok CEO grilled by lawmakers from both parties on whether the Chinese-owned app can protect American privacy
  5. Block shares plunge 15% after short seller Hindenburg says Jack Dorsey’s company facilitates fraud

Search


Categories